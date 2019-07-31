Northern Rivers buzzing over craze for electric bikes

Darren Speers of Harris Cycle Co in Lismore shows of one of the latest electric bicycles to come on the market.

LOOKS like electric bikes on The Northern Rivers will soon replace the need for a second car.

And, according to Mr Darren Speers of Harris Cycle Co. in Lismore, the hills around the region are a match made in heaven for the new mode of transport sweeping the world.

"Basically, anyone can now be a cyclist,” he said.

"There are no excuses not to have one as they are good on every level, for health and fitness, the environment, not to mention savings on petrol.

"More and more people are coming into the store and asking about the bikes.

"We find customers have been overseas, or riding the satellite bikes in the cities, and are coming in to find out how they can get their hands on one.

One couple in their 70s came back from riding along the canals in Europe on the battery operated bicycles and are now doing 30 to 40 km rides on the weekends at home.

"We also have one client who lives in the CBD who says he's hardly been back in his car. Parking is no longer and issue.

Mr Speer said the technology was also growing fast. Last year, there were six models of electric bike on the market. This year there are 21.

The bikes can go as fast as 25km an hour, with the Yamaha motor on the Giant model offering five levels of electric pedal power, Mr Speer said.

The cheapest model begins at around $2800 but, the good news is, "prices are going to go down over the long term and, they are still cheaper than buying a second car or, some in some cases, a premium push bike”.

He said, as people get fitter, they tend to use less power from the chargeable bikes.

"Basically, any movement is better than none, especially if it gets you out into the sunshine,” said Mr Speers.