Northern Rivers business in the running for national award

HOT on the heels of their recent The Northern Star Lismore Business Awards win, Sportspower Super Warehouse is in the running to take out the best National Retail business in Australia.

The Northern Rivers business, which has shops in Lismore and Ballina, has been announced as one of three finalists across the country in the National Retail Awards being held in Sydney next month.

Business owner James Reeve said it was a great honour to receive the prestigious national business award nomination.

"These awards involve some of the biggest and most dynamic retailers in the country, so for us to be held in that company is validation for the innovative projects we have put in place in the last 18 months,” Mr Reeve said.

"Sportspower Super Warehouse in Lismore was one of the first businesses in the country to feature an Experience Centre which includes a trampoline and table-tennis table for customers to enjoy.

"I think we have also been recognised for being able to keep a local flavour in the business whilst still offering sophisticated shopping solutions and highly competitive prices.

"In a time when retail is increasingly dominated by multinationals, this shows that independent businesses still play an important part in the local economy.”

The Medium Retailer of the Year award will be announced in September at a gala dinner at The Star in Sydney.