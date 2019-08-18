Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sportspower Super Warehouse owner James Reeve said it was a great honour to receive the prestigious national business award nomination.
Sportspower Super Warehouse owner James Reeve said it was a great honour to receive the prestigious national business award nomination. contributed
Business

Northern Rivers business in the running for national award

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
18th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOT on the heels of their recent The Northern Star Lismore Business Awards win, Sportspower Super Warehouse is in the running to take out the best National Retail business in Australia.

The Northern Rivers business, which has shops in Lismore and Ballina, has been announced as one of three finalists across the country in the National Retail Awards being held in Sydney next month.

Business owner James Reeve said it was a great honour to receive the prestigious national business award nomination.

"These awards involve some of the biggest and most dynamic retailers in the country, so for us to be held in that company is validation for the innovative projects we have put in place in the last 18 months,” Mr Reeve said.

"Sportspower Super Warehouse in Lismore was one of the first businesses in the country to feature an Experience Centre which includes a trampoline and table-tennis table for customers to enjoy.

"I think we have also been recognised for being able to keep a local flavour in the business whilst still offering sophisticated shopping solutions and highly competitive prices.

"In a time when retail is increasingly dominated by multinationals, this shows that independent businesses still play an important part in the local economy.”

The Medium Retailer of the Year award will be announced in September at a gala dinner at The Star in Sydney.

lismore business medium business awards sportspower super warehouse
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    60 fires burn across the state

    60 fires burn across the state

    News Remember permits are required and only light up if conditions are safe.

    Leo will make you feel like dancing

    premium_icon Leo will make you feel like dancing

    Whats On Beloved singer brings old and new hits

    A parent's guide to the Falls Festival 2019 line up

    premium_icon A parent's guide to the Falls Festival 2019 line up

    Whats On Don't know your Halseys from your Banks?

    Grinspoon is working on brand new music

    premium_icon Grinspoon is working on brand new music

    Whats On The band is preparing to kick off for their 'best of' tour