These Northern Rivers towns rated most generous across Oz

KINDNESS OF STRANGERS: A GoFundMe campaign is assisting four-year-old Nicolas Harding who has a severe neuromuscular condition is only seen in about 100 people worldwide and for him, requires life-long support.

IN a time when the world seems more isolated, despairing and uncaring, two Northern Rivers locations have been recognised for taking care of others.

Despite a challenging year which has seen Lismore weather through the devastating physical, psychological and emotional damage caused by ex-Cyclone Debbie followed by months of drought, the regional city, along with the seaside town of Lennox Head have been listed by social media platform GoFundMe in Australia's Top 25 Most Giving Suburbs.

It's a wonderful result for an area of New South Wales which as gone through an intense time and could be forgiven if the residents simply turned their gaze inwards.

Instead, it seems the people of the Northern Rivers are generous not only in spirit, but also with their hard-earned cash.

This comes with the news that for the second consecutive year NSW is leading the pack as Australia's most generous state, with donations of more than $36M to social fundraising platform GoFundMe.

Other NSW suburbs that made GoFundMe's top 25 include Newtown, Chullora, Gosford and Wagga Wagga.

This is an astounding result that showcases the community-minded spirit of NSW residents and the growth in popularity of social fundraising platforms like GoFundMe.

Launching in 2010, the platform had raised $60 million in Australia by 2016, but now sits at $145 million to date.

The past 12 months has seen more money raised than in the previous six years combined - this is a pattern replicated in every single state.

In the first few months of 2017, more than 440,000 Australians have donated to a GoFundMe, demonstrating the staggering increase of people engaging with social fundraising across the country.