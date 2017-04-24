Northern Rivers Anzac Day list of events

Commemoration Service at Gympie's Normanby Hill Remembrance Park for the 100 years of Anzac 1915-2015 Photo Craig Warhurst / Gympie Times

TO HONOUR our servicemen and women there will be Anzac Day services across the Northern Rivers on Tuesday April 25. Here's a list of the events:

Alstonville

5.30am Dawn service, Elizabeth Ann Brown Park. Alstonville.

9.15am Paddy Bugden vc memorial service, Paddy Bugden Ave Alstonville.

9.30am Parade form up.

Ballina

5.30am Dawn service, Ballina cenotaph in Memorial Park, Grant St (opposite the Ballina RSL Club)

6.30am breakfast at Ballina RSL Club (downstairs for the general public and upstairs for Ballina RSL Sub-Branch members and partner, ex-service and serving personnel);

9.15 Commemoration service at the East Ballina cemetery

10.15am Assemble for the Anzac Day march in the area from Woolworths in River St through to the court house;

10.30am Anzac Day march along River St to the cenotaph;

10.55am Anzac Day commemoration service at the cenotaph.

Bangalow

10am March, Byron Street and Station Street Bangalow.

Brunswick Heads

4:45am Dawn Service, Cenotaph, Fawcett St, Brunswick Heads;

BBQ Breakfast available after service.

5.45am March to the cenotaph, Brunswick Heads RSL

BBQ breakfast in the park at 6:00 am.

Byron Bay

5.30am Dawn Memorial Service

10am Assemble for main march, main march departs 10:30 am

11am Service commences at Memorial Gates.

Casino

4.45am RSM Club opens

5.15am Fall in for Dawn Service at the front of the Club

5.30am Dawn Service at the Mafeking Lamp

7am Buffet Breakfast at the Club. $20pp

10am Assemble in Graham Place for the main march to the Club

Drake

6.00am - Dawn Service, Drake Hall followed by Anzac Day Breakfast

Evans Head- Woodburn

5.20am March form up from Council Library to War Memorial for Dawn Service.

10am Main Service Woodburn; march from Woodburn Post Office to Riverside Park for Memorial Service.

11.45am Evans Head March; form up in Park Street, march down Oak Street, turn left into Woodburn Street to RSL Club.

Lismore

4.45am Dawn service; form up at Old Post cnr Molesworth & Magellan Street for the march to Lismore Memorial Baths at 5am.

8.30am March, Form up at Browns Creek Car Park.

Breakfast at Lismore Workers Club for Veterans & Families.

Mullumbimby

4.30am Dawn Service

10.45am Anzac March commences- New City Rd, Argyle St, Station St, Burringbar St, Dalley St to Cenotaph

11.15am Anzac Day Service begins

Nimbin

5am Dawn Service, Nimbin District War Memorial

10.40am March, gather at the Nimbin Hospital Allsop Park, corner of Sibley & Cullen St

10.45-11am Memorial Service

Rappville

5.20am Gather at memorial for 5.30 dawn service

6-7am Breakfast at the Rappville Pub

10.20am Assemble at Post Office for march at 10.30am

10.35am Anzac Day Service

Tenterfield

5.30am - Dawn Service, Memorial Hall, followed by a service at Tenterfield Cemetery

6.30am - Gunfire Breakfast, Memorial Hall, RSL Pavilion

10.30am - March from Telegraph Hotel to the Tenterfield Memorial Hall

11.00am - Commemorative Service, Memorial Hall