Northern Rivers an entrepreneurial hotspot

JASMINE BURKE
| 22nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
THE Northern Rivers has been named one of the nation's top entrepreneurial hotspots, with some locations tripling the national average growth rate for micro businesses.

Commissioned by nbn, the Northern Rivers lifestylepreneur report revealed an uplift of 4% local startups over the past two years.

Leading the charge as hotspots for micro businesses (1-4 employees) were Kingscliff (up 19%) - where 59 extra micro business were launched - Mullumbimby (up 19%) and Bangalow (up 18%).

KPMG Special Advisor and Demographer, Bernard Salt said the national average figure for micro businesses was barely 5% and "all of these lifestyle locations are adding small businesses at either double, if not triple the Australian average”.

"In terms of creative lifestyle environment I would've thought the Northern Rivers region pretty much has the leading position in Australia where you get both lifestyle and that creative element,” Mr Salt said.

He said the close connectivity to a capital city, technology and a culture of creativity means it fit the bill for a lifestylepreneur region.

In the report hospitality has held steady in net terms over the years but sectors such as public administration (up 50%), utilities (up 50%) and education (up 25%) have shown the greatest uplift since 2015.

Health and professional services - such as accounting and law - education and training schools and construction and practical skills also tipped the scales.

But agriculture went backwards.

"The problem there was that you might have more organic farms but that there is offset by a contraction in traditional farming - one farmer buying out the neighbour,” Mr Salt said.

Co-founder of online fashion business, Bimby + Roy, Mindy Halabe said it was important she didn't sacrifice living in Byron Bay for the sake of her business dream.

For her, Byron Bay was the closest in likeness to Fiji where she grew up.

"My sister and I lived in different states when we first started out, so being able to communicate clearly was crucial for running our online fashion business,” Ms Halable said, who launched the businesses more than a year ago.

"Whether it's responding to orders, using cloud-based marketing tools for our creative designs or communicating with each other via video chat, having access to the nbn broadband access network makes it possible for us to live in separate states, while continuing to expand our business across the country.”

Mr Salt said it's becoming clear job growth, innovation and opportunity are no longer restricted to within major cities.

"With increased connectivity and access to cloud-based applications, the barriers of distance which once existed in towns such as Byron Bay will fade as local business owners will be able to connect and compete on a global stage.

"In order to effectively work outside of the capital cities, small businesses require the ability to send files, store data and to easily interact with clients and staff.

"Until these remote regions are unlocked with broadband access... I say it's a bit like unlocking a dam. You've got this Australian propensity and a desire yearning for lifestyle. Give an Australian half a chance and they will spill out into lifestyle areas and want to be their own boss.”

"We're moving into a phase where we are questioning big businesses and seeing value in in entrepreneurship and putting our faith in the individual.”

He said if this is the case over the next decade we should see should see more creative entrepreneurial energy popping up in places like the Northern Rivers.

Lismore Northern Star
