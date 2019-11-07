Northern NSW the perfect setting for a psycho horror film

SWEET WATER: Byron actor Martin Sacks starring in a new film currently being shot in Northern NSW.

PRODUCTION got under way this week in Northern NSW on a new Australian 'psycho-horror' movie starring Byron Bay actor Martin Sacks.

Directed by Justin McMillan, the psychological horror film Sweet River is being filmed in and around the North Byron and Tweed Heads area.

"The sugar cane farms around the area, with their unique and eerie aesthetic as if they are hiding secrets, brought me much inspiration, and the region was the natural choice for the shoot," Mr McMillan said.

"For a long time I've been fascinated with the power of fear as a storytelling tool.

"After seeing A Quiet Place, I completely reconsidered the way I looked at the horror genre, and was inspired to write a psychological horror story with an emotional message."

Sacks is well known to Australians through roles in Blue heelers and Underbelly the film.

Blue Heelers earned Sacks five consecutive silver Logies for Best Actor before he moved behind the camera to direct his first film Crushed, as well as directing several episodes of Blue Heelers and All Saints.

He returned to acting in role of loan shark Mario Condello in Underbelly and has most recently appeared in the Foxtel series Wentworth.

Sweet Water also stars UK actor Lisa Kay (Heartbeat, Indian Summers) and Genevieve Lemon (Top of the Lake, The Dressmaker).

The film about two women from completely different worlds, who are learning to deal with the grief caused by the loss of their children.

The Byron Bay and Tweed Heads region is home to not only director Justin McMillan and producer Ashley McLeod, but several members of the cast and crew.

Sweet River will be released in cinemas in 2020 through FilmInk Presents.