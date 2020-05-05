Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People flouting social distancing rules in the local area.
People flouting social distancing rules in the local area.
News

Northern NSW health boss backs return to school

Rebecca Fist
5th May 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HESITANT about sending your children back to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said the return of students to school in a staged approach posed a ‘very low risk’ for public health.

He said he backed the measure as long as the health system was positioned to deal with a slight increase of cases, which it is.

“We can’t just look at this as a health issue,” Mr Jones said.

“This is an economic issue too. Experts are saying returning people are back to school is safe,

as long as the health system can respond and as long as we do it in a phased response.”

It has been 19 days since the health district has seen a new confirmed case, and there were 11 active cases in the district as of Monday.

So, is the pandemic over?

“Definitely not,” Mr Jones said.

“Many would argue we are in the early phases, because we’ve been able to implement border controls, social distancing and good hygiene we’ve seen a significant flattening of the curve.

“As restrictions are relaxed and we get people commuting more, mixing more, we see more shops open, we will get more cases.”

When it comes to relaxing restrictions, and seeing an increase in cases, the health district’s way of determining an acceptable increase is based on resources.

“Whenever the infection rate continues to grow, as long as it’s within the resource base of the health system, we can handle it,” Mr Jones said.

“We are fortunate in that the vast majority of cases do not require hospitalisation.”

One of 11 local patients are in hospital at present.

“They are slowly and surely improving,” he said.

There were a number of people flouting restrictions on the weekend, having picnics and visiting the skate park in the local area.

Mr Jones said behaviour like this could result in problems for everyone.

“I’ve heard a number of stories where people haven’t heeded advice,” Mr Jones said.

“It risks all the great work people have done to prevent the spread.”

coronavirusnorthernrivers health northern nsw local health district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New beachfront restaurant could be open by Christmas

        premium_icon New beachfront restaurant could be open by Christmas

        News COUNCIL now has authority to do works and prepare the site for development.

        SCU graduate ‘living in acute fear’ for 4 months

        premium_icon SCU graduate ‘living in acute fear’ for 4 months

        News SHE was in China as the virus broke and faced a harrowing reality.

        Man accused over puppy shooting death faces court delay

        premium_icon Man accused over puppy shooting death faces court delay

        News Robert Bruce Stewart charged over puppy death.

        COVID-19 prompts Lifeline appeal in its 57 years

        premium_icon COVID-19 prompts Lifeline appeal in its 57 years

        News AN EMERGENCY appeal had been launched in response to the increased pressure...

        • 5th May 2020 12:00 PM