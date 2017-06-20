Northern NSW Football applauds kids sport subsides

Soccer student Roberto Pennington, of Lennox Head, with other students partaking in the three day coaching clinic run by AC Milan's Andrea Icardi and organised by Lismore councillor Gianpiero Battista atthe APFI fields in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

NORTHERN NSW Football applauded the 'sports rebate' announced in yesterday's State Budget that the organisation says would make the game more affordable and accessible to young families across NSW.

Parents of school-aged children would be set to benefit from the 'Active Kids Rebate', a $100 subsidy for sporting and fitness related costs.

CEO David Eland said the rebate signaled the NSW Government's recognition of the importance of sport in healthy communities and provides an opportunity for existing and future players to participate more cost effectively.

"The health and lifestyle benefits from sport are well known and football's affordability as a sport is also one of the key factors in its record participation growth,” Mr Eland said.

"Collectively with our southern counterparts at Football NSW, we look forward to sharing our research with the State Government and working collaboratively on projects that meet the demands of continued growth in our game and the expectations of communities looking to maximise the opportunities and benefits arising from sport.”

The Active Kids Initiative followed the announcement of a $4 million-dollar rollout of defibrillators at sports clubs last week to address the risk of cardiac arrest at sporting events.

Football would likely benefit from the $2 million dollar 'Modernise and Optimise Regional Sport' Initiative in conjunction with other regional initiatives.

The direct beneficiaries of the newly announced 'Active Kids Rebate' will be the 116,290 ALDI MiniRoos youngsters aged 5 to 11 years and the 74,548 Youth footballers aged 12 to 17 years.