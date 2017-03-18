25°
Northern NSW copping a drenching: QLD weather to turn later

Lachlan Thompson
| 18th Mar 2017 8:41 AM
Northern NSW is set to wear intense weather throughout the day while QLD will cop it this evening
Northern NSW is set to wear intense weather throughout the day while QLD will cop it this evening

QUEENSLAND residents have woken to an idyllic autumn morning while Northern New South Wales continues to cop a drenching from an intense weather system which is presently sitting off the coast. 

The Bureau of Meteorology presently has a severe weather warning in place for a large area of the New South Wales coast which stretches from Evans Head all the way to Port Stephens just north of Newcastle. 

A severe weather warning is presently in place for a large part of the northern NSW coastline.
The same can't be said for Grafton and Coffs Harbour which have already copped intense rainfall over the past 24 hours and look set to wear even more. 

In Grafton the Bureau of Meteorology's gauge at the airport recorded 82mm overnight, while the Grafton Research gauge got 84mm - since 9am Friday. 

Further south in Coffs Harbour the falls were even more intense with the gauge at Coffs Harbour Airport recording 92mm while a little further inland at Newports Creek 152mm torrential falls of 152mm were recorded, 

Forecaster from the BoM, David Crock said the Clarence Valley was presently getting the worst of the system. 

"Grafton is right in the middle of it at the moment," he said. 

For Queenslanders the picture is a little different. While at this stage the trough responsible for the heavy weather is expected to impact mostly northern New South Wales Mr Crock said there was still uncertainty coming from the different forecasting models. 

"The models have been here and there and everywhere with what's going to happen with it," he said. 

"It certainly looks good for now but there's obviously a lot of instability and we're expecting showers and storms inland this afternoon and tomorrow and into next week as well."

He added Queenslanders should expect storms this afternoon. 

"It will be a sort of standard afternoon convection there'll be a few storm cells inland this afternoon and then heading towards the Coast later in the afternoon into the evening."

Storms are presently forecast this evening for Ipswich, from late morning for Toowoomba and for Warwick and the Granite Belt. 

Mr Crock said he also expected there'd be evening and afternoon storms right up the Queensland coast today. 

He said another trough, between Rockhampton and Mackay was expected to unleash a deluge in the evening. 

"Some areas will get a fair bit some areas miss out - certainly been that's been the case in the past couple of days, he said. 

Topics:  editors picks general-seniors-news northern new south wales queensland weather

