Northern Heat hits the ground running

REP FOOTY: The 2018 Northern Heat Under-17 representative Aussie Rules squad is back on the scene after an absence of a few years.

REP FOOTY: The 2018 Northern Heat Under-17 representative Aussie Rules squad is back on the scene after an absence of a few years.

THE Northern Heat representative AFL program returned last Sunday after several years in hiatus, comprising the best Under-17 players from the North Coast, North West and Northern Rivers regions.

The program provides a representative pathway and an avenue to build their game ahead of making the transition to full-time senior footy.

Northern Heat coach Matt Anderson said the effort at the first outing was impressive.

"We know from data out of the national championships that individual players average around four minutes in possession of the ball across an 80-minute game,” he said.

"The rest of the time they have to be able to run, shepherd, tackle, communicate and support their teammates, so our session focused on what needs to be done when they don't have the ball.

"With fantastic support from SCU sports science staff we were able to use GPS units to measure the boys' efforts and it showed that across our session the players ran up to 8km at a maximum speed of 34kmh.

"This is comparable to the efforts of players at national championships and highlights the fact our players have the capacity to go further in the game.”

The next session will be at Armidale on November 24 when they will have the chance to work with a former strength and conditioning coach of the Sydney Swans.

The program continues into 2019 and will culminate with a match against a team from the Gold Coast.