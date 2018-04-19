Iconic North Sydney to host historic Origin

Simaima Taufa of NSW is tackled during the Interstate Challenge last year. Pic: Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Simaima Taufa of NSW is tackled during the Interstate Challenge last year. Pic: Mark Nolan/Getty Images

FRIDAY night football at North Sydney Oval. It's on in 2018.

The women's State of Origin match, the first under the official Origin title, will be played at the iconic Sydney ground.

It will have been 13 years since first grade rugby league was played there when the NSW and Queensland women run out on June 22 this year, and though men's football has been on hiatus, women are slowly breathing elite level league life back into it.

Last year the first women's Country v City game was played there, now it hosts another first with the women's State of Origin, a standalone match on representative weekend that is ground-breaking for the women's game.

"I'm really excited. The fact that it's a standalone game and it's going to be televised, it really exciting," said NSW and Jillaroos back Corban McGregor.

"State of Origin is always the pinnacle of rugby league or close to it and it's always a great game against the Queenslanders."

With an even split in representation between NSW and Queensland players in the NRL's elite top 40, this year's Origin has the potential to be the best yet.

It is a fixture that was dominated by the Maroons until just two years ago, when NSW broke a 17-year drought in the match.

The top 40 talent pool will be divided among the four clubs for the inaugural women's competition in September, but McGregor said this is an early chance to show everyone what they can do.

NSW celebrate back to back wins last year. Pic: Mark Nolan/Getty Images

"I think that top 40 is shows it's pretty evenly split with New South Wales and Queensland, which shows how good the quality's been, especially in that Origin match," she said.

"It's the toughest game and it's a really good opportunity for us to showcase what we can do. I know the three games that I've played, the Origin is the toughest that I've ever played."

Her Queensland counterpart, Karina Brown agrees. But says there's a fire in their team now as they aim to wrest back their dominance.

"This is a game and an experience that I look forward to every year," Brown said.

"I'll be doing everything I can to make sure I'm part of an historic State of Origin match and I know the Queensland team will be working hard to claim back the interstate honours in this new phase of our rivalry.

"This is another huge moment for women's rugby league and both teams will be ready to showcase our great game on the big stage."

Women's State of Origin 2018

Friday, June 22

North Sydney Oval

7.50pm

Tickets $10 adults, kids under 15 free