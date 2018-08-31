’BOMshell’: Weather bureau shifts south

NORTH Queensland weather updates could become less accurate as the Bureau of Meteorology moves to centralise services to Brisbane.

Townsville is expected to lose nine technical staff under the new system, sparking concerns about the loss of local knowledge during serious weather events.

Sources told News Queensland without experts on the ground there was a risk forecast briefing services to the public would not account for local understanding of weather effects that are too small-scale for computer models to resolve.

In an email to staff, the bureau's chief executive Dr Andrew Johnson said the changes were part of a "transformation" of Aviation Meteorological Services.

This includes the establishment of national specialist technical teams, who would be responsible for service delivery to the general community for high impact weather.

"It is proposed that to the greatest extent possible, these teams will be based in Brisbane and Melbourne," he said.

Dr Johnson said the bureau would be aiming for a staged implementation of the transformation to be completed by the end of 2020.

In a statement a bureau spokesman said the transformation was designed to give staff more time to work closely with the community.

"A proposed new approach to the production of forecasts ... is to take maximum benefit of the bureau's national footprint, available technology and national pool of staff," he said.

Community and Public Sector Union Queensland assistant secretary Amy Smith called the new plan a "disaster" for local communities.

"Our community relies upon locally based and experienced forecasters who are pivotal in predicting the unique weather systems of North Queensland," she said.

"Someone in the southeast ... looking at a screen just won't cut it."

Herbert MP Cathy O'Toole said the changes could be "catastrophic" for Townsville, not just for job losses.

"The people who have worked for the BOM on the ground have had very strong networks of other people in the surrounding regions, such as people living out on properties, and have used those networks to talk about what weather they're experiencing," she said.

"If we look at Cyclone Debbie for example, what was coming out of Brisbane was not fully accurate, but what was coming out of here in Townsville was accurate."

Ms O'Toole said she would be writing to the appropriate minister to express her deep concern about leaving Townsville without technical staff.