Humble farmer’s $10m legacy of love

Geoff Carrick, left, and Tony Donnelly with the bulls horns that were auctioned for charity at the Big Country Brahman Sale in Charters Towers. PICTURE: TRUDY BROWN

GEOFF Carrick was a quiet man, but nobody who knew him was shocked when he bequeathed almost $10 million to the Royal Flying Doctor Service and the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Mr Carrick lived alone just outside of Einasleigh, about 240km southwest of Cairns, on Maitland Station.

When he died in June, at the age of 73, his property was sold at auction for $9.85 million, which was split evenly between the two recipients.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service was bequeathed more than $4 million. PICTURE: RFDS

The Lynd Oasis Roadhouse owner Pauline Royes said it "was no surprise to anyone".

"He gave very generously to charities while he was here," she said.

"He was just a very humble, lovely human being.

"If half the population was more like him, the world would be a beautiful place."

She said Mr Carrick was hardworking and gentle, and frequently visited the roadhouse for medical check-ups when Queensland Health workers visited every fortnight.

"He didn't socialise very much, and he didn't stand out in a crowd," she said.

"But those who were close to him respected him greatly, especially for how he treated his animals."

Einasleigh Hotel's Annette Curley said she first met Mr Carrick through animal work almost 30 years ago.

"He was involved in race horses and my father worked with horses," she said.

"He didn't come to the pub much, but he was always a very nice, very pleasant person."

She said the community was extremely supportive of his selfless decision.

"It's fantastic, what he's done," she said. "I always knew he was a good man."

Mr Carrick was a regular at auctions conducted across the north, where he would offer bull horns to be auctioned for charity.

He was a long-time supporter of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, having started donating in 2014.

GIFT TO RFDS

ROYAL Flying Doctor Service's Queensland fundraising manager Katherine Ash said the size of the multimillion-dollar donation was "truly overwhelming".

"We had no idea that this gift was going to be this big," Ms Ash said.

"It was a gift in will that allowed the Flying Doctor to lease its first aircraft more than 90 years ago, and to see that overwhelming generosity carry on with our loyal supporters today is a blessing for not only our service, but the people we serve every day."