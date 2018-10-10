Kangas to trade in Port pair

Port pair Jared Polec and Jasper Pittard will join the Kangas.

NORTH Melbourne might have missed out on Andrew Gaff but the Kangas aren't sitting on their hands, the Roos poised to be one of the biggest players in the opening week of AFL trade period.

Just days after learning Gaff had opted to stay at West Coast, North Melbourne is getting busy and is set to complete a double raid on Port Adelaide by nabbing Jared Polec and Jasper Pittard.

In exchange the Kangas will hand pick 11 to the Power.

The Kangaroos and Power have struck an agreement that ensures the outside line-breakers will both be at Arden Street next season.

Ryan Clarke might leave for Sydney. Pic: Michael Klein

Jasper Pittard is seeking a fresh start. Pic: Michael Klein

The deal also involves North sending a future fourth round pick over to the Power, while Port send back pick 48 alongside Pittard and Polec.

The trade injects some serious outside pace and skill to North's midfield and halfback line.

North Melbourne has already announced it's set to bring in Gold Coast ballwinner Aaron Hall.

But there will be departures from Arden Street.

Young North Melbourne midfielder Ryan Clarke is also likely to get to Sydney today in a swap for a late draft pick.

Clarke has played 40 games since being recruited with pick 31 in the 2015 draft, including 19 this year.

And big man Braydon Preuss looks certain to join Melbourne on a multi-year deal.

Jared Polec is North-bound. Pic: Sarah Reed