Andrew Gaff is a free agent. Picture: Getty Images
AFL

Roos lock in trade target but wait on Gaff

by Jay Clark
3rd Oct 2018 10:20 AM
NORTH Melbourne has claimed another exciting midfielder with Gold Coast's Aaron Hall certain to join the Roos.

Hall, 27, has told the Kangas he wants to cross to them in the trade period in another boost for Brad Scott's men.

At his best the goal kicking midfielder has dominated games with his prolific ball winning and forward run.

He had booted 76 goals from 103 games and polled 21 Brownlow Medal votes in 2016-17.

But he fell out of favour at Gold Coast this season and was looking for a fresh start.

It continues the exodus at the Suns who have lost captain Tom Lynch and most likely co-skipper Steven May.

 

Hall will join Port's Jared Polec as a new face at Arden St next season, giving North two more dashing outside runners.

But the club is still waiting on an official answer from priority target Andrew Gaff.

While speculation is rife Gaff will leave West Coast as a free agent, North has not yet had confirmation from Gaff or his management.

The week-long free agency offer period opens on Friday.

