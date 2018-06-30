Menu
Will Jordan De Goey leave Collingwood?
North make no apologies for De Goey bid

by ELIZA SEWELL
28th Jun 2018 2:49 PM

BRAD Scott says it's "incredibly difficult" to pry prized players from opposition clubs after it was revealed the Kangaroos are chasing star Magpie Jordan De Goey.

Ahead of the clash with Essendon, where Scott said Jarrad Waite would remain sidelined but stopper Ben Jacobs was a chance to return, the North Melbourne coach was reluctant to add fuel to the fire after the Herald Sun reported the Kangaroos had offered De Goey five million over five years.

But Scott said the club would be aggressive in continuing its list build.

"I think the easiest thing for us is to go on with our business and not provide a running commentary," Scott said.

" … I think we've made some significant list changes over the last couple of years and our supporters wouldn't want to see that and then see inaction on the other side.

 

"But we know it's incredibly difficult to attract players from opposition clubs, possession really is nine tenths of the law.

"Our chairman has been quiet public saying we want to be aggressive in the marketplace and that will certainly continue but we're aware of the challenges it presents."

Asked if comments by Wayne Carey saying De Goey was a risk given his off-field record, Scott said: "There's risk in everything.

"There's opportunities and there's risks and so you weigh those things up."

Scott said Graeme 'Gubby' Allan had joined the club in an official consultant role.

