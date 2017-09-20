North Lismore Plateau will boast an abundance of green space

STUNNING: The view over Lismore from the North Lismore Plateau.

STUNNING: The view over Lismore from the North Lismore Plateau. Marc Stapelberg

NEW IMAGES released as part of the development application for the North Lismore Plateau estate paint a clearer picture of how the project will look once complete.

The new 433-lot suburb will be Lismore's largest residential subdivision in decades, on a brand new greenfield site with stunning views across the Lismore basin.

The landscape masterplan released by developer Winten Property Group as part of its DA includes two major parks, large swathes of bushland revegetation sites, and a main boulevard with stands of feature trees.

PLANS for the subdivision of the North Lismore Plateau. Contributed

The development comprises a smaller precinct below the plateau escarpment, containing 100 or so lots alongside a major park, and the larger precinct on the escarpment itself with more parks and surrounded by extensive bush regeneration areas.

The major park under the escarpment will have a host of features, inlcuding a wetland boardwalk and viewing platform, a "celebration lawn” complete with stage, a large covered playground and barbecue area, oublic toilets, a dog off-leash area, a "kickabout” space.

PLANS for the subdivision of the North Lismore Plateau. Contributed

Another central park area up on the main escarpment estate includes a lookout east across Lismore, as well as a covered playground, share pathway, and a potential "cultural heritage” location comprising a large circular space.

PLANS for the subdivision of the North Lismore Plateau. Contributed

There are also three other local park "nodes” strategically located at northern and southern ends of the residential areas.

The main road leading up to the escarpment will include stands of feature trees.

The estate's entrance off on Dunoon Rd just north of the Lismore Showgrounds will also feature an "entry statement” sign adding to its prestige, described by the landscape architects as "simple, robust, timeless, and unique”.

The development is costed at $15.6 million with Lismore City Council but has an estimated market value of around $90 million.

It is currently on public display with Lismore City Council.