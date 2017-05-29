North Lismore house fire extinguished

HOT STUFF: Fire & Rescue crews from Lismore attended a house fire in Macaulay St, North Lismore, on May 27, 2017.

BATTLING a house fire which reached 800 degrees Celsius, fire-fighters deployed two fire trucks and a Hazmat vehicle to a property in North Lismore on Saturday.

NSW Fire & Rescue station officer, James Connors, said 12 firefighters attended the structure fire at Macauley St, North Lismore, on Saturday May 27.

Mr Connors who was the incident controller, and said firefighters were called around 10.20am and found the building fully alight.

He said there were unconfirmed reports people were still inside the property and crews donned breathing apparatus (BA) in anticipation of doing a search and rescue.

"There were reports of three persons unaccounted for but no-one was in the house," he said.

"The fire was so intense when we arrived, fortunately no-one was inside, as it's not likely anyone would have survived upwards of 800 degrees."

Mr Connors said the Hazmat equipment was requested as it was thought the property could contain asbestos.

"Initial fears were not confirmed," he said.

"There was no asbestos in the building as the eves turned out to be made from timber."

The first fire-fighters on scene comprised a motor-driver (pump operator), two fire-fighters and Mr Connors who directed operations.

"On arrival the house was well involved, with a lot of roiling smoke coming up from under the eves which is indicative of an imminent flash-over," he said.

"In the lounge room and one of the bedrooms the windows blew out as we arrived."

Mr Connors said the fire-fighters immediately started putting large amounts of water into the area of the house where the fire appeared to be most serious.

"We did an initial knock-down through the window to where the fire was located and then committed a crew in BA with a charged line (fire hose) through the front door to do search and rescue and a fire attack," he said.

"We don't have any definitive answer about how the fire started, but the fire was most intense in the laundry at the rear of the house."

The house's structure and contents were totally destroyed and fire-fighters had contained and extinguished the blaze by 11.30am.

Mr Connors said Lismore Police will be following up an investigation to the probable cause of the fire.

As a precaution, Mr Connors advises residents to ensure their fire alarms are in working in order.

"The house was fitted with smoke alarms, but whether or not they had activated we could not tell as they were completely melted by the time we arrived," he said.

"Always clean your lint filter in your clothes dryer as this is a common cause of house fires."