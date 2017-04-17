25°
News

North Lismore homes flooded 40cm higher than data suggested

Hamish Broome
| 17th Apr 2017 7:33 AM
North Lismore during the floods.
North Lismore during the floods. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NORTH Lismore residents are being urged not to trust Lismore City Council's floor height data after the March 31 flood inundated homes up to 40cm more than expected.

Even Lismore City Council itself has advised residents not to put iron clad faith in the floor height information during a flood.

The data, available on the council's website, gives floor heights of every address exposed to flooding in the Lismore basin.

It's available here.

Local weather watcher Tim Somerville described it as the "bible" for predicting the impact of the floods on vulnerable homes in North Lismore. However, Mr Somerville has concluded that it failed locals dismally on March 31.

He cited one Alexandra Parade address which has a documented floor height of 11.37m and therefore should have had only 22cm of water in it, based on the 11.59cm flood peak.

But in the actual flood the water peaked at 61cm above the floor, and the difference in expected flooding had huge consequences for the residents' loss of possessions.

"That person put their stuff up on beds. When we came in everything was floating around, because the beds were submerged," he said.

Another address on Terania St sat at 11.76m according to council floor data, which Mr Somerville said should have been 17cm clear of the flood.

Instead it was submerged in 22cm of water.

Interestingly, the difference between the expected flood depths and the actual flood depths at both properties was exactly 39cm.

Mr Somerville said if the floor height data was wrong, "that's unacceptable, because that's a sunny day failure".

"To people running about in the chaos of the event, that floor height (data) is everything."

However, Lismore City Council has itself advised residents the data may not be precise.

In fact the document has a very prominent disclaimer which says the information "has not been independently verified and is not endorsed by the Council as without error, omission or misdescription".

Lismore councillor and flood engineer Bill Moorhouse advised people not to treat the document as gospel in a flood, because it naturally didn't take into account the fact that water flows downhill and floods will always be higher upstream.

This phenomenon is called "hydraulic gradient".

"We've had this problem before. People don't understand hydraulic gradient," he said.

"The further (upstream) you are, the higher the actual level of the flood."

With water running downhill from North Lismore to the actual gauge at the rowing club, and Mr Moorhouse said a flood peak of 40cm at North Lismore above the official peak at the rowing club was "what you would expect".

The March 31 flood peaked at 11.59m, but Mr Moorhouse said people upstream "have to have a floor level substantially higher than that to be out of flood, because they're further upstream".

By the same token, he said "if you're 11.6m downstream, the probability is you're going to be further out of the wet".

"You cant just say it's 11.6m at the gauge therefore I won't get flooded (if my floor is higher than that). You've got to allow for that hydraulic gradient."

But because every flood is different, he said it was impossible to predict what the exact gradient is between upstream locations and the Lismore gauge.

"It's different every time, it depends how fast the river's flowing in different places, and how wide the river is," he said.

All floor heights provided by the council use Australian Height Datum, which is a standardised height above mean sea level.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore city council northern rivers floods north lismore

North Lismore homes flooded 40cm higher than data suggested

North Lismore homes flooded 40cm higher than data suggested

PEOPLE are being warned not to use Lismore City Council's floor height data as an exact indication of the impact of a flood on their homes.

Friends pay tribute to teen feared drowned

A teenager is feared drowned after he went missing at Pebbly Beach on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Search continues for a teenager feared drowned at Pebbly Beach.

WATCH: Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a meteorite

A METEORITE filmed at the Gold Coast.

Did you see a flaming ball of light cross the skies last night?

Who the hell is Chuck E and why is he in love?

Rickie Lee Jones at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay at Tyagarah.

Rickie Lee Jones shared the love at Bluesfest

Local Partners

Father and son road trip now a film

CAPTURING their round Australia trip led a Kyogle father and son duo on another journey - to one of the world's most prestigious film festivals.

Roll into town and join in the fun

BIG DAY: Get your billycarts and your outfits ready.

Woodenbong Golf Club Billy-Cart Madness is rolling again

Bluesfest Day 4: The day we go it on at Santana's show

Santana performs at the Crossroad Stage at Bluesfest 2017.

He was right, the Latin fever touched many during his show

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

THEY ARE BACK: The Lismore Carboot Market is one of many local enterprises keen to support the Lismore Flood Appeal, making it charity-of-the-day at the Easter market this Sunday, April 16.

Where to get fresh produce and good coffee from.

Who the hell is Chuck E and why is he in love?

RIcKIE Lee Jones shared the love at Bluesfest.

PHOTOS: Bluesfest 2017 Day 4 in pictures

Fans absolutely loved Madness' performance at the Mojo stage on Sunday.

Day 4 did not disappoint with more stunning acts on display.

Bluesfest Day 4: The day we go it on at Santana's show

Santana performs at the Crossroad Stage at Bluesfest 2017.

He was right, the Latin fever touched many during his show

PHOTOS: Santana burns up the stage at Bluesfest

Santana performs at the Crossroad Stage at Bluesfest 2017.

No one left unsatisfied as Santana delivered his sexy grooves

Polished performance still saw punters drift

Mary J Blige performs at Bluesfest in Byron Bay at Tyagarah.

Hip hop queen Mary J Blige and The Lumineers' shining performances reviewed.

REVIEW: Must-see act rocks your soul

Nikki Hill's swagger infused fresh blood into the old devils' RnB.

PHOTOS: Bluesfest Day 3 in pictures

The Doobie Brothers play at the Mojo Stage at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

A solid line-up on Day 3 meant everyone was happy.

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Build in one of Byron&#39;s finest precincts

36 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $2,600,000 to...

Don't let this rare opportunity pass to build your dream home or subdivision (STCA) in one of the most sought after streets of Byron Bay. North facing and sitting...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home offers huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient, leafy and family...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,600,000

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!