North Coast's 10 most visited restaurants might surprise you

WHAT'S your favourite restaurant?

It might not be a fast food chain, but for most of the population, it is.

New research from Australian market research company Roy Morgan shows millions of NSW residents aged over 14 (84.5 per cent) buy or eat take away food, whether from leading fast food outlets such as McDonald's, KFC or Subway, or from the local fish and chips shop, pizza shop, convenience store or the like.

So what's at the top of the list for people in North-Eastern NSW?

McDonald's.

More than 600 North-Eastern NSW residents were interviewed for the data, which revealed 52.4 per cent of people in this region would had McDonald's at least every six months.

Second placed is KFC (44 per cent) followed by Subway (31.2 per cent), Domino's Pizza (26.7 per cent) and Hungry Jack's (22.5 per cent).

Maccas is Australia's overall favourite quick service restaurant.

Roy Morgan chief executive, Michele Levine, said the new research showed the explosion of meal delivery services in recent years had barely impacted on Australians' love of traditional fast food outlets.

"Over 17 million Australians eat take away food and despite the burgeoning food choices available in recent years McDonald's remains clearly the most visited fast food restaurant in the country,” she said.

"Over half of Australians eat McDonald's in an average six months while traditional fast food rival KFC is second on 40.8 per cent.

"Nearly a third of Australians eat Subway, Hungry Jack's or Domino's Pizza food in an average six months and Domino's Pizza is now the third most popular restaurant for the upcoming Generation Z.

"Other leading fast food outlets include Red Rooster.”

Top 10 visited restaurants

1. McDonalds

2. KFC

3. Subway

4. Domino's Pizza

5. Hungry Jacks

6. Red Rooster

7. Hog's Breath Cafe

8. Noodle Box

9. Guzman Y Gomez

10. Pizza Hut.