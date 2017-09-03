Youth encouraged to apply for the NSW youth advisory council

APPLICATIONS for the 2018 NSW Youth Advisory Council (YAC) are now open.

The NSW YAC has a statutory role to advise the NSW Government on issues of importance to young people, as well as monitor and evaluate youth-related policies and legislation.

Council members are sought from diverse locations, backgrounds and life experiences.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin said the NSW YAC provides an important avenue for children and young people in the local area to have a say on Government policies and programs.

"I encourage young people on the North Coast to apply to represent local youth and have a say on issues important to our community," Mr Franklin said.

"The feedback received from the Council plays an important role in assisting the NSW Government develop effective policies and programs."

2017 YAC Chair, Declan Drake, found it rewarding to represent his peers.

"I've learned a great deal, but also genuinely feel I've had the opportunity to engage with matters I consider important to my generation," Mr Drake said.

One of the key roles of the NSW YAC is to provide advice to the Advocate for Children and Young People, Andrew Johnson.

Mr Johnson, said the 12 person Council meets regularly throughout the year to monitor and evaluate policies and legislations that affect young people.

"The advice of the 2017 NSW YAC has been instrumental to our work throughout the year.

"The Council also met with various NSW Government Departments, such as NSW Health, Multicultural NSW and NESA and helped organise events such as IDEATION 2017 and Youth Week.

"I urge young people to put their hand up to be the next NSW YAC leaders," Mr Johnson said.

Council membership is open to all NSW residents between the ages of 12 - 24.

For more information and application forms please visit the Advocate for Children and Young People's website www.acyp.nsw.gov.au or by call (02) 9248 0970.

Applications close at 11.59pm on Saturday 30 September 2017.