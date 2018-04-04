North Coast Woolworths one of first to ban plastic bags

Woolworths is ditching plastic bags, and one North Coast store is implementing it from today.

NORTH Coast residents are reminded to bring in their reusable bags when shopping at Woolworths Mullumbimby which officially goes single-use plastic bag free from today.

The local supermarket is one of 12 stores across the country to implement the move.

It comes as Woolworths announces all stores nationwide will go single-use plastic bag free from 20 June.

The decision will see the removal of 3.2 billion lightweight plastic bags from circulation each year.

Woolworths Mullumbimby store manager Wayne McInerney said it was "a big day for us and the local community, as we take this early, but important step in partnership with our customers to help create a greener future for Australia".

"We know the removal of single-use plastic bags is a significant change for some of our customers, but we feel very strongly it is the right thing to do for the environment," he said.

"Our team has been working hard behind the scenes to accelerate the rollout of this plan so our local community can start making a positive impact on the environment as quickly as possible.

"We have been talking to our customers daily since we first announced the changes for our store back in February.

"The initial feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and we've had some great suggestions from our customers and our teams on how best to remember to bring your reusable bags when shopping.

"Some ideas include putting some reusable bags in the boot of your car, at the back of the door at home or leaving a post-it note on the fridge as a reminder.

"Everyone will have their own unique way of remembering - do what works best for you and your family."

Woolworths customers who don't bring their own bags will have access to a range of alternative shopping bag options in store, including thicker reusable plastic bags at 15 cents and canvas bags at 99 cents.

They will also have the option to drop bags off in the REDcycle bin when finished with them. REDcycle then uses the material as the resource to produce a huge range of recycled-plastic products, from fitness circuits to sturdy outdoor furniture, bollards, signage and more.

Woolworths will be closely monitoring feedback from customers at Woolworths Mullumbimby to ensure any lessons learnt are reflected in the national roll out on 20 June.