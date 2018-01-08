North Coast town named in top 11 'bucket list' destinations

Lennox Head has been named as one of the top travel destinations for 2018.

LENNOX Head was featured as a top destination to travel to in 2018 in a blog by transfer company, Jayride.

The business named the top 11 destinations "you need to put on your 2018 bucket list", and Lennox Head was listed among spots in the USA, UK, New Zealand, Scotland, Ireland and other Australian destinations - Canberra and Darwin.

"Often overshadowed by its famous neighbour, Byron Bay, nearby Lennox Head is a delightful coastal town with all the charm of Byron, but without the hordes of tourists," Jayride said.

"Home to popular surfing beaches, Lennox Head is also a base for paragliding and whale watching.

"Take a relaxing dip in Lake Ainsworth, coloured dark by the surrounding tea-trees, enjoy expansive sea views from the Pat Morton Lookout, and delight in fresh fish and chips right on the beach.

"A stone's throw away from the Heritage-listed Nightcap National Park, Lennox Head has a little bit of something for everyone."

"Don't miss: Packing a picnic lunch and heading out to one of the many stunning waterfalls in the area. Trek down the scenic walk to Minyon Falls, sit under the cascading water at Killen Falls or jump into the swimming holes at Whian Whian, all shorts distances from Lennox Head."

The top destinations were:

1. San Antonio, USA

2. Lake District, UK

3. Akaroa, New Zealand

4. Detroit, USA

5. Darwin, Australia

6. Isly of Skye, Scotland

7. Canberra, Australia

8. Dunedin, New Zealand

9. Portland, USA

10. Lennox Head, Australia

11. Ballintoy, Northern Ireland