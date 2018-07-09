North Coast in the radar sights of police

A FLEET of 13 NSW Police motorcycles are this week patrolling the Pacific Highway to help local officers reduce the school holiday road toll.

In a great show of high visibility policing, extra Sydney-based Traffic and Highway Patrol resources are monitoring school holiday traffic across the Coffs Clarence, Richmond and Mid North Coast police districts.

A special focus is also being directed towards heavy vehicles on the North Coast with NSW Police and Roads and Maritime Services officers ramping up traffic stops at checking stations.

The NSW Police Traffic Support Group has 13 police motorcycles patrolling the Pacific Highway monitoring school holiday traffic. Matt Deans

"We've got 16 officers up from Sydney for the start of the school holidays. They came up on Thursday and will be returning to Sydney next Monday," Traffic Support Group Segreant Mick Walsh said.

Senior Constable Fryar and leading Senior Constable Hooper from the Traffic Support Group in Coffs Harbour. Matt Deans

"For the period of time that we are up here we are basing ourselves out of Coffs Harbour and we are working predominantly from Taree to the south up as far north as Ballina adding extra profile to the Pacific Highway.

NSW Police School Holiday Operation: Extra Traffic and Highway Patrol units are helping North Coast police to monitor school holiday traffic on the Pacific Highway.

"We are also patrolling a few of the smaller coastal towns as well to create greater visibility and police presence, focussing on everything from speed-related offences, seatbelts those sorts of things to help reduce the road toll.

There are extra NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol resources monitoring school holiday traffic on the Pacific Highway on the North Coast this week. Matt Deans

At one traffic stop in Coffs Harbour, police had 13 police motorcycles on hand along with three marked vehicles.

One lane of the highway was blocked with a large number of vehicles stopped for random breath tests and licence and registration checks.

Police say the large police presence will continue on the North Coast throughout the school holidays.

"The cycles are a great impact for police, they really are good as far as visibility goes on the highway and increasing our presence on the roads," Srgt. Walsh said.