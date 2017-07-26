North Coast Survivor competitor prepares for battle

Season two of Australian Survivor features local woman Jacqui Patterson and airs this Sunday 7.30pm on WIN. Nigel Wright

YOUNG at heart Lennox Head resident, Jacqui Patterson is set to show Australia her survival skills in season two of Australian Survivor.

Born in Lismore, The Champagne Wedding Celebrant and fitness fanatic is one of the oldest contestants this year at age 50.

"I just wanted to show women of Australia of all ages that life doesn't end at 30," Ms Patterson said.

She said competing on the show was "an out of this world experience".

"I'd do it all again in a heartbeat. It's so far removed from your day to day existence."

Other competitors this season include a former Special Ops Commander, a two-time Olympian, a barrel racer, an endurance athlete and an adventure guide.

To succeed through the spectacular challenges of physical and gruelling trials while marooned on Samona, the tribe-mates must demonstrate courage, endurance and strength in order to outwit, outplay and outlast their rivals for the chance at $500,000.

The unexpected aspect of the show was always exciting but Ms Patterson said she's glad she'll no longer be wet and cold for hours on end.

"We never knew what was up next so that was always was exciting, nerve-racking and invigorating and you've got lots of people watching you... you just hope you don't drop the ball.

"There were times you want to press the exit button. You're wet, cold, tired and hungry and you're wondering 'what the hell am I doing here'.

"But those moments are fleeting," she said.

Aside from learning that she "could sleep propped up anywhere", Ms Patterson said she discovered she had a lot more patience than she thought.

"I'm proud that I'm strong and fit. I've lived my life for such a long time with a lot of discipline that it's paid off.

"It's made me realise I am capable of anything and I'll keep striving for my next goal. There's no such thing as I can't or I won't... people are capable of anything they set their minds to.

"I hope I am a loveable character and inspire people to get off their couches."

The new season starts this Sunday at 7.30pm on WIN.