North Coast stuck between wild weather systems

An onlooker braves the wind, rain, and foam at Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head. Contributed

WHILE the NSW mid-north coast battled floods, Queensland braced for the impact of tropical Cyclone Nora, which was expected to become a severe Category 3.

The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a major flood warning for communities on the Hastings River and reported heavy rain was expected to continue for the rest of today over the Mid North Coast and parts of the Northern Tablelands, with pockets of intense rainfall from thunderstorms or local topography.

As for Cyclone Nora, Higgins Storm Chasing said: "The first severe cyclone this season is confidently forecast by global models to not only develop in the northern region but also cross the Queensland coast this weekend.”

The Northern Rivers was between the two major weather events, and the rain was coming down hard, but BoM forcaster Jake Phillips said the Northern Rivers will "miss out on the worst of it”.

"The pattern over today and tomorrow shows there will still be a lot of shower activity and some thunderstorms, but they are likely to be isolated,” Mr Phillips said.

He said the bulk of thunderstorms will be near the coastal areas.

"There won't be too much variation in temperature but on Sunday things will warm up with the clearer skies.

"Temperatures will sit around 27C-28C, some places might nudge into the 30s.”

He said Monday will be "fairly warm” but there could be a few more showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day.

"Things will cool down on Tuesday with some showers and then things should be on the improve.”

The current weather was due to a strong high pressure system over the southern Tasman Sea which was directing south-easterly winds into a trough along the northern NSW coast, generating the rain and isolated thunderstorms, the bureau said.

"East to southeasterly winds will turn east to northeasterly during Friday as the high moves towards New Zealand strengthening a ridge to the northwest and the trough weakens.”

Temperature across the region are predicted to sit in the mid to high 20s over the weekend and until at least early next week.

Another 15mm of rain could fall in areas tomorrow before slowly easing off on Sunday.

Lifesavers warn of hazardous surf conditions

With much of the state remaining on flood watch and a number of weather warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology throughout the week, surf lifesavers are encouraging the public to listen to the latest safety advice from all emergency services.

Currently, BoM are measuring winds of the Byron coast to be between 30-40 km/h, and swells of up to three metres.

Onshore waves are expected to peak between 2-3 metres at beaches right across the state and lifesavers are encouraging everyone to be aware of the rapidly changing conditions.

The warning will likely remain in place for beaches extending through to the Far North Coast over the weekend.

The warning comes as surf lifesavers recover from their busiest patrol of the season as volunteers carried out almost 500 rescues last week.