North Coast SafeWork winners champion 2018 awards

Minister for Better Regulation Matt Kean and Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin with the Sailfish Catamarans team, winners of the 2017 Excellence in Workplace Health and Safety Culture award.

A North Coast business recognised for excellence in workplace safety is championing the SafeWork NSW awards as nominations kick off for 2018.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin and Minister for Innovation and Better Regulation Matt Kean visited 2017 SafeWork Award recipient Sailfish Catamarans in Alstonville yesterday to help launch local nominations for this year's event.

The business was presented with the 2017 Excellence in Workplace Health and Safety Culture award in recognition of their dynamic approach to issues like working safely from heights, as well as their no bullying policy, and apprentice buddy system.

Now in their 15th year, Mr Franklin said the awards recognise individuals and organisations which have shown exceptional commitment to health, safety and return-to-work practices.

The awards cover six categories and are open to any NSW business, individual or not-for-profit organisation.

Excellence in workplace health and safety culture

Best solution to an identified workplace health and safety issue

Best individual contribution to workplace health and safety

Excellence in recovery at work for business

Recovery at work achievement award for injured workers

Safework NSW leadership in safety award

"These awards give us an opportunity to recognise local workplaces that are making sure their employees go home safe, and setting a great example for other organisations,” Mr Franklin said.

"SafeWork does an outstanding job helping to protect workers across Northern NSW - but at the end of the day, workplace health and safety is everyone's responsibility.”

Mr Kean said winning a SafeWork Award can also have a direct impact on your business, differentiating you from competitors, and providing a real competitive advantage.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for anyone who has improved safety in their workplace through innovation, forward thinking and positive change to be recognised,” Mr Kean said.

Visit www.safeworkawards.com.au for information on the entry process, award categories and prizes. Entries close Friday, 22 June 2018.

Winners will be announced on 25 October. For further information on the 2018 SafeWork NSW Awards, visit the website, email awards@safework.nsw.gov.au or call (02) 4321 4444.