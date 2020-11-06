North Coast rugby player busted with steroids, drugs

A NORTH Coast A Grade rugby player was found with cocaine and steroids in his home.

James Robert Armstrong, 31, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to three counts of possessing a prescribed restricted substance and possessing a prohibited drug.

Court documents revealed the Kingscliff man, who now lives in Currumbin, was charged after his Knox Court home was searched on March 12 this year.

Armstrong told police he had two bottles and vials of steroids in a sunglasses case on his fridge.

Officers found two bottles that were labelled as 100 tablets of Anavar, which contains the prohibited steroid oxandrolone, in a Burberry sunglasses case.

They also found two 10ml vials of the steroid testosterone enathate.

Armstrong told police an off-white powder they found in a sealed bag was protein powder.

However once tested it was revealed to be 0.6g of cocaine.

Inside the fridge, several boxes containing 115 tablets of restricted prescription medications.

The court heard Armstrong, who plays local A-Grade rugby league, had recently just become a father for the first time.

Defence solicitor Michael Bosscher said all the substances were for personal use and were small quantities, unopened and Armstrong had not used the products yet.

He said Armstrong left Kingscliff High School in year 10 before taking on a plastering apprenticeship and now runs his own technology business as well as working with his father in an earth moving business.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy convicted and ordered Armstrong to pay a total of $1800 in fines.