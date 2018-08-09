North Coast restaurant up for prestigious award

Byron Bay restaurant O-Sushi has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

A MUCH-LOVED North Coast restaurant has been named as one of the finalists for a prestigious industry award.

O-Sushi in Byron Bay is on the shortlist for the 2018 Savour Australia Restaurant & Catering HOSTPLUS Awards for Excellence.

The restaurant is named in the NSW Regional Restaurant Awards category for best Asian restaurant.

O-Sushi aims to focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients, along with "unique preparation techniques and colourful presentation".

"Japanese cuisine is about much more than just a meal," O-Sushi explains on its website.

"It is about indulging all the senses, creating food which nourishes the soul and lifts the heart.

"At O-Sushi our award winning chefs combine centuries of tradition with their own touches of innovation to present dishes guaranteed to bring a smile to your face."

The Restaurant & Catering Awards formally recognise hospitality operators across a broad range of categories who "consistently provide exceptional service and demonstrate culinary excellence in their respective fields".

Chief executive Juliana Payne praised the quality and entries received in this year's awards and commended each of the business owners on their finalist nominations.

"On behalf of the association, I am delighted to announce the individual finalists across of the 2018 Awards for Excellence in NSW," she said.

"The calibre of NSW entries for this year's awards was exceptionally strong and each of the finalists can be rightfully proud of their recognition as some of the best in their field."

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner to be held at Luna Park in Sydney on September 17.