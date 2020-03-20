North Coast quarry fined $15,000 for breach

The Environment Protection Authority has fined North Coast company Quarry Solutions Pty Ltd $15,000 for allegedly operating without an environment protection licence.

The Environment Protection Authority has fined North Coast company Quarry Solutions Pty Ltd $15,000 for allegedly operating without an environment protection licence.

NORTH Coast company Quarry Solutions Pty Ltd has been fined $15,000 for allegedly operating without an environment protection licence.

The Environment Protection Authority’s northern region regulatory operations director, Karen Marler, said that records obtained by the NSW EPA indicate that Quarry Solutions allegedly extracted more material than is permitted without a licence at the Doonbah Quarry near Woodburn and Evans Head in 2018.

“Quarry Solutions hold eight extractive activity licences with the EPA for works at other quarries and are therefore aware of licensing requirements,” Mrs Marler said.

“Furthermore, they were issued two Official Cautions in 2016 for the same offence.

“While no environmental harm was caused by the company’s actions, it is important to obtain a licence to ensure environmental safeguards can be maintained and to ensure there is a level playing field for quarry operators.”

Quarry Solutions now has an environment protection licence in place for works at the Doonbah Quarry.

In considering its regulatory approach the EPA took into account factors including that Quarry Solutions co-operated with the EPA and that no environmental harm occurred and also that the company had received two Official Cautions for the same offence.

Quarries can extract smaller amounts up to 30,000 tonnes that produce lower potential environmental impacts without needing a licence.

For more information about the EPA’s regulatory tools, see the EPA Compliance Policy at www.epa.nsw.gov.au/legislation/prosguid.htm