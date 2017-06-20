North Coast mayors wishlist for State Budget

LISMORE PARK: Plans for the $21.5 million plan for Lismore's own 'central park'.

NORTHERN Rivers mayors hope their council coffers receive a boost for vital projects as NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet prepares to deliver his first budget today.

Funds for roads maintenance, infrastructure projects and tourism initiatives were big ticket items in our mayors wish lists to the State Government.

Lismore Mayor, Isaac Smith hoped the government looked "favourably on Lismore after the floods”.

He said financial support for developments such as Lismore Park and the Alfred Park Baseball complex would assist the regional city in taking its next steps forward after the natural disasterthree months ago.

Improving the region's roads and bridges were at the top of Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland's wish list.

"Basically we are looking for spending on the things we have in the budget that require State Government funds to do,” she said.

Similar sentiments were shared by Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson, who called on the government to start a more opendialogue to better support the shire's roads and infrastructure management needs.

"We want State Government to understand that NSW stands for more than just Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong,” Cr Richardson said.

About $4 million was sought from Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright to fast-track the proposed indoor basketball courts at the upcoming Ballina Coast High School site.

He said the building would serve as a community hub for various events.

Shovel ready and realistic was how Richmond Valley Council Mayor Robert Mustow described his hopes for accelerating council projects such as the Woodburn waterfront upgrade.

He toyed with the possibility of the government contributing $7 million toward the completion of the Casino saleyard.