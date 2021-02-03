North Coast man’s wounding charges in a shambles

There is confusion surrounding fresh allegations against a North Coast man charged over serious assaults, a court has heard.

Nicholas Stafford Sharp, 39, from Ocean Shores, faced Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

Mr Sharp has not lodged formal pleas to any of the charges against him.

But the court heard there was some confusion about the state of the allegations.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said only two allegations of assault occasioning actual bodily harm were before her.

But a total of six charges, all relating to an alleged January 10 incident in Byron Bay, were listed elsewhere.

Defence solicitor Ian McKay told the court “new charges” had been handed to him.

Police prosecutor Chris Martin said on his documents, “somebody has … put a line through (sequences) three and four”, which are two charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Sgt Martin said this “doesn’t mean there’s any authority to withdraw” those charges.

Further charges of recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm had also been laid.

Ms Stafford said it was vital to “follow the correct procedure” when additional charges are laid.

She adjourned the case for one week so the issue could be resolved.

According to court documents, where all six charges were this week listed, police will allege Mr Sharp assaulted Andrew Earlam and Joshua Bowd in Byron Bay in the early hours of January 10.

The case will return to court on February 8.

Mr Sharp remains on bail.