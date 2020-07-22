North Coast man to face hearing on dog attack allegations

A Byron Bay man will face a hearing over an alleged dog assault later this year.

A BYRON Bay man charged with having his dog attack another man will contest the allegation in a hearing in October.

Troy Brendan Ruthenberg, 39, appeared before Byron Bay Local Court on crutches and with his right foot in bandages when his case was mentioned on Monday.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to causing a dog to inflict actual bodily harm and being the owner of a menacing dog which attacked another person.

Police charged him after an incident during which they will allege he incited his Australian cattle dog x kelpie, named Gypsie, to attack a man on Jonson St in Byron Bay about 1.45am on February 23 this year.

He has meanwhile pleaded guilty to failing to comply with menacing dog control requirements and possessing cannabis leaf two days later.

Defence solicitor Kylie Anderson-Clarke told the court a document setting out the witnesses who would be required for the hearing had been filed on an earlier date.

Ms Anderson-Clarke said an estimated two hours would be required for the case to be heard.

Magistrate Michael Dakin listed the matter for hearing before Byron Bay Local Court on Tuesday, October 27.

Mr Ruthenberg remains on bail.

His bail conditions include that he must live with his mother near Grafton and he cannot have control of any animal.