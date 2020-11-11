North Coast man caught dealing drugs while on parole

Coby Winkler pleaded guilty to nine charges in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

A MURWILLUMBAH drug dealer told police he acted as a "middle man" when they found messages buying and selling drugs on his phone.

Coby Winkler appeared by videolink from Tweed Heads Police Station in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to nine charges including drug possession, dealing with the proceeds of a crime and supplying drugs after being caught behind the wheel of an uninsured and unregistered car while disqualified from driving on November 7.

Winkler was asked for ID after police saw him parked on Brisbane St in the Murwillumbah CBD with number plates belonging to another car on the Mazda 6 hatchback he was driving.

He was seen to try and put something behind his back from a black bag in the car and police started a search of the car.

Winkler admitted to having ice, an ice pipe and a capped syringe in his possession.

The search also turned up $1810 in cash that Winkler said came from the sale of a car that morning to an unknown person in Tweed Heads.

Winkler denied any knowledge of a total of 7.7g of methamphetamine found in between the seat frame and the car's middle console in a zipped up cloth bag with two snap sealed bags inside.

On his VIVO brand phone, officers found chats on a messaging app discussing the sale and purchase of drugs when they seized the device.

Winkler told police in a recorded interview was sometimes the "middle man" for the supply of drugs.

Police facts tendered to the court revealed he was on parole at the time until September next year for other offences, had breached a separate community corrections order and he had lost his licence until 2022.

Winkler was given bail on a $500 surety to appear for sentence before Murwillumbah Local Court on December 17.