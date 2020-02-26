North Coast Lifesavers take on state titles

Adam Price (front left) finished second at Country Championships in the U10s surf swim behind Finley Safranek, also from Byron Bay. Both boys are in the running for medals at State Championships this weekend.

Adam Price (front left) finished second at Country Championships in the U10s surf swim behind Finley Safranek, also from Byron Bay. Both boys are in the running for medals at State Championships this weekend.

EIGHT nippers will represent Byron Bay Surf Club at the NSW Surf Life Saving Titles this weekend.

The members, who will join the state championships at Swansea Belmont, have continued training after making it through to the finals at the Country Championships, hosted by Cudgen SLSC three weeks ago.

Club president Mike McCabe said coach Michio McMullen had worked well to prepare Byron’s nippers to compete against clubs from across the state.

Byron Bay is boasting some determined competitors: Finley Safranek and Adam Price continuously challenge each other for the gold medal and are certainly in contention for medals in the surf swim at a state level.

The dynamic under-10 duo will join with Felix Monti and Tom Pockley to make a strong surf swim team.

The competition at state level is gruelling as the athletes must perform consistently through the heats, quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals, with more than 200 competitors in each event.

The nippers really depend on their fitness and surf skills.

There is no margin for error at this level and the club hopes its top competitors can secure a place in the final.

McCabe said at this level of competition it was a gruelling accomplishment against strong contenders.

“Once you are in the final the medals are anyone’s, that is the thrill of surf competition,” he said.

McMullen said he was proud of the efforts the competitors had put into training and was confident the nippers would do their best when representing the club.

The club wished Dani, Wyana, Sam, Phoebe, Finley, Felix, Adam and Tom all the very best this weekend.

Meanwhile, Beau Carter, Leilani Carter, Grace Eady, Bradley Kay, Joseph Lampe, Dean Rutgerson, Shaun Sewell and Kurt Tutt will represent Byron Bay in the open competition, while Colin Mustoe will compete in the masters. Brunswick Heads has Karen Barnard, Elyse Comerford, Kiri Olsen and Adrian Russell competing in the masters.

The championships run from February 28 to March 8.