North Coast landmark turns orange for national celebration

16th Mar 2017 11:28 AM
The Casino water tower is the subject of a lighting display in remembrance of the tragedy in France. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
The Casino water tower is the subject of a lighting display in remembrance of the tragedy in France. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

A NORTHERN Rivers landmark will turn orange along with dozens of the nation's most popular monuments to encourage cultural diversity for Harmony Day.

Casino's water tower will participate in the Lights Up! ceremony on Tuesday, March 21 as part of the cultural festivities.

Newcastle's City Hall clock face and Canberra's Questacon, Telstra Tower will accompany the Casino water tower for the event.

Assistant Minister for Social Services and Multicultural Affairs, Zed Seselja said the colour orange was an intentional choice with an important meaning.

"Traditionally, orange signifies social communication and meaningful conversations, and also relates to the freedom of ideas and encouragement of mutual respect,” Mr Seselja said.

"Australia is a vibrant and multicultural country -around 45%of us were born overseas or have at least one parent who was, including my own parents, both of whom came from Croatia.”

Harmony Day is a celebration of Australia's diversity and achievements as a nation.

The day will coincide with the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

Participating landmarks are:

  • ACT: Canberra - Questacon, Telstra Tower
  • NSW: Casino - Water Tower
  • NSW: Newcastle - City Hall clock face
  • Queensland: Brisbane - Treasury Casino, Story Bridge, QPAC, University of Queensland (Forgan Smith Building)
  • Queensland: Toowoomba - Victoria Street bridge
  • SA: Adelaide - Adelaide Oval, Michael Herbert Bridge
  • Victoria: Melbourne - St Michael's Uniting Church, The Melbourne Star Observation Wheel
  • Victoria: Wodonga - The Water Tower
  • Victoria: Gannawarra Shire - Council Chambers, Clock Tower
  • Tasmania: Launceston - Town Hall
  • WA: Perth - Council House
  • WA: Kalgoorlie/Boulder - Town Hall
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  casino water tower culture harmony day light up! northern rivers community

North Coast landmark turns orange for national celebration

A NORTHERN Rivers landmark will turn orange along with dozens of the nation's most popular monuments to encourage cultural diversity for Harmony Day.

