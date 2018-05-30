North Coast landmark misses out on TripAdvisor's top 10

TRIPADVISOR has released their list of the top Australian landmarks 2018 and the Cape Byron Lighthouse didn't make the cut.

In 2017, the Byron Bay tourist attraction claimed 10th place, knocking out the King's Park War Memorial in Perth.

However this year's list saw the King's Park War Memorial made a come back, as well as two new additions: the Melbourne Cricket Ground and HMAS Sydney II Memorial (Geraldton).

Therefore dethroning the Cape Byron Lighthouse and two significant landmarks in Australia: the Block Arcade (Melbourne) and Australian Parliament House (Canberra).

Photos View Photo Gallery

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson said while it was great the lighthouse was on the 2017 list, the fact it wasn't on the 2018 list doesn't devalue the precious site.

"The fact that it is on a list or off a list that's at the whim of people who vote,” Cr Richardson said.

"I guess ranks, awards and votes are good but they are fluid and fluctuate.”

"My bigger concern about the lighthouse is to make sure the access is good, that it is maintained and loved.”

"We love the lighthouse, we love the walk, we love the experience, we love the sightseeing and the indigenous component and the volunteers, therefore our visitors do as well.”

TripAdvisor's Top 10 landmarks in Australia (in order):