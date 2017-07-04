North Coast growth figures 'pessimistic', MP says

The Regional Australia Institute has predicted sluggish growth figures for parts of the Northern Rivers.

FEDERAL MPs have scrutinised data from the latest report from the Regional Australia Institute, which predicted growth in the Ballina and Lismore were among the lowest in regional Australia.

The report, released in June, predicted the southern regional centres on the Northern Rivers would continue on a slow, ten-year trend with growth rates to remain about 2% by 2031.

The figures for Richmond MP Justine Elliot highlighted the need for greater investment State and Federal Government is needed in job creation and training facilities such as TAFE to stimulate growth in the region.

A new report from the Regional Australia Institute has predicted sluggish growth for the Ballina and Lismore area. Regional Growth Insititute

Ms Elliot criticised the Coalition-led Federal and State Governments for cuts to services such as TAFE that she said stagnate growth opportunities.

"We have such a fantastic region with such wonderful potential. We need to create a better environment for (locals) to stay," Ms Elliot said.

Page MP Kevin Hogan cast a more critical eye over the report and noted "it discounts everything that's happened in the past four years".

"I think these projections may be a bit pessimistic," Mr Hogan said.

Despite the recent Lismore floods, which Mr Hogan described as a "real kick in the stomach for our region, especially for Lismore", he said the agriculture and tourism sector have stimulated the region's economy.

"Some of our industries are doing reasonably well and maybe better than these predictions," He said.

"I think you'd see those figures would be better post 2013."

North of the region, the report outlined a strong growth trajectory for the Tweed-Gold Coast area of more than 20% by 2016.

So why can't Ballina and Lismore achieve those figures? Mr Hogan put it down to different values in terms of development.

He said the Gold Coast-Tweed area was very pro-development with high rises propping up throughout the border towns.

"Our local council's have taken the position that's not the type of development that they want that obviously has an impact on the numbers we get."