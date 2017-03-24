North Coast gets $25 million for jobs and growth

THE North Coast from Forster to Tweed Heads will benefit from $25 million investment from the Federal Government to drive local job creation and build stronger regional communities.

The region was chosen as one of 10 pilot regions in Australia under a $220 million package to help diversify economies, stimulate long-term economic growth and deliver sustainable employment.

A local planning committee has been appointed to develop a local investment plan, which will identify forward looking strategic growth sectors that drive economic growth and create jobs.

The funding will be available through three streams: business innovation grants, local infrastructure, and skills and training.

NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said there was "significant untapped potential" in the region which could be unlocked to provide new growth, economic diversification and export opportunities.

"This is a fantastic new initiative that will drive business innovation, infrastructure investment, and skills and training development in these regions and the NSW Government is well placed and excited to work with the Commonwealth to support delivery of this program," he said.

Mr Barilaro said the first funding round is expected mid 2017 across three program areas including Business Innovation Grants, Local Infrastructure Projects, and Skills and Training Programs.

Specific project funding will be determined through formal applications.

"Where possible, grants will leverage additional funding from other sources including project proponents, the private sector and other levels of government including the NSW Government in community-driven investment partnerships."