North Coast featured on iTunes no.1 food podcast

The Pass podcast visits some of the North Coast's foodie hot-spots including Fleet in Brunswick Heads and Picone Exotics fruit farm in Tyagarah.

THE North Coast of NSW is on showcase in one of Australia's favourite podcasts, and number one food podcast on iTunes.

The Pass talks to some of Australia's best known and loved food personalities, including Matt Moran and Colin Fassnidge, as they take listeners on a journey to a variety of food destinations that mean something to them.

Host and Co-Founder Magdalena Roze said listeners learn a lot about the food industry experts and also get access to their "little black book” of places to go.

"We've got so many great contacts in the chef world and whenever we want to know where to eat we can go straight to those guys and say what do you guys eat,” Ms Roze said.

"I thought wouldn't it be great to share those little black books with everybody else.”

Ms Roze is a Byron local who moved to the area a few years ago, and her partner Darren Robertson co-owns and runs Three Black Ducks at the Farm.

"I really wanted to showcase some of the people that are here, not just the ones in the big city,” she said.

"We did a guide to Byron Bay, where we talked about all the local places people could come and eat and it is still one of our most downloaded episodes.”

The Pass's latest episode features Fleet Restaurant Brunswick Heads owners Josh and Astrid McCormack.

They discuss their food background, how they came to be in Brunswick Heads and shared their little black book of their favourites in the area.

One of them being Picone Exotics fruit farm in Tyagarah where they source a lot of their produce.

"They took us to John and Lyndall Picone's beautiful exotic fruit and vegetables farm,” Ms Roze said.

"It was just amazing because when you hear the podcast you can hear the fact you are on the orchard and I think it is really nice for the listener to be transported to that place and imagine it themselves instead of just talking about it in a studio.”

The episode titled "The Dream Team - Fleet's Josh Lewis and Astrid McCormack ft Lisa Goldberg” has already proven to be extremely popular.

"Within hours of launching we were number one in food podcasts on iTunes, so above Jamie Oliver and BBC food,” Ms Roze said.

"And number 16 overall, we were above Oprah!”

Ms Roze said it was really encouraging as The Pass is a self funded project.

"We do it all ourselves just out of pure passion,” she said.

"It is really rewarding that people actually want to listen to it, it makes it all worthwhile.”

You can download this episode on iTunes, Android and on their website www.thepass.com.au.