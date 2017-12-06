50,000 patients head to hospital emergency departments

The latest health figures show a busy winter for public emergency departments across the North Coast.

The latest health figures show a busy winter for public emergency departments across the North Coast. Marc Stapelberg

PUBLIC hospitals on the North Coast had one of the busiest winters on record as thousands flooded public emergency departments, according to new data

The Healthcare Quarterly report for July - September released on Wednesday revealed 50,980 patients visited EDs throughout the Northern NSW Local Health District, which includes seven hospitals from Grafton to the Queensland border.

The figure is a 8.9 per cent increase in visits throughout the Northern NSW Local Health District compared to the same time last year.

It is the highest number of patients attending the LHD's emergency departments ever recorded by the bureau since it began collecting state hospital data in 2010. Earlier this year, the LHD was close to tipping 50,000 with 49,800 patients entering the region's EDs between January and March.

Northern NSW wasn't the only region under pressure this winter with the bureau recording more than 720,000 patients rushing to the ED across the state's 78 public hospitals - the highest number ever recorded by BHI.

LHD chief executive Wayne Jones said he was "very pleased" with the district's performance in the latest report, which revealed nearly 76 percent of patients left EDs within four hours after arrival.

Despite falling short of the state bench mark of 81%, Mr Jones said all hospital staff have done "an outstanding service to their communities during very, very difficult times".

"It's outstanding result when you consider the level of activity that was been experienced across our EDs," Mr Jones said.

But Mr Jones said plans are afoot to meet the target district wide, noting Lismore Base Hospital have implemented measures to improve their patient treatment rate.

The district's median time to treat emergency patients has stayed under the 10 minute target for two years running at seven minutes.

Overall, the 90th percentile time for patients leaving the ED spiked to just under seven hours - a 34 minute increase on the same quarter in 2016.

While the figures lagged in some performance areas, Mr Jones said the balance was struck in terms of staffing and patient volumes in ED.

"The budget results for winter certainly indicate there was a significant number of increased staff to support the activity, that's by no means a complaint or a criticism,"he said.

"But I was pleased to see that it does reflect that when extra hands are needed, they're certainly released as quickly as we can get them."

Heathcare Quarterly is a hospital performance measure for hospital admissions, emergency department care, elective surgery, and ambulance services in NSW, including 78 public hospitals and 18 ambulance zones.