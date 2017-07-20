Driver had ice in her system when car plunged into river

The scene of the fatal crash on the Tweed Valley Way between Condong and Tumbulgum on September 23 last year.

A DRIVER who allegedly had the drug ice in her blood when her car plunged into the Tweed River, killing her passenger, has appeared before Lismore Local Court.

On the afternoon of September 23 last year Murwillumbah woman Kallista Sue Mutten was driving north on the Tweed Valley Way at Condong when she allegedly tried to overtake a semi-trailer.

Mutten lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road, down an embankment and into the river.

The passenger, a 53-year-old woman, was pulled unconscious from the car by a police officer and taken by paramedics to Tweed Hospital in a critical condition.

She died on October 12.

Mutten was subsequently charged in March this year after an investigation by the Richmond Crash Investigation Unit.

She stands accused of dangerous driving occasioning death, the alternate charge of negligent driving occasioning death, driving with an illicit drug in her blood, overtaking when unsafe, and not keeping left of the dividing line.

After a brief mention in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday the matter was adjourned to September 5.