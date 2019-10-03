North coast cyclone threat comes with climate change

BEACH DEFENCE: An archive photo from May 1999 of the storm damage on Belongil Beach.

BYRON and Ballina may face increasing threats from cyclones as the effects of climate change bite over coming decades.

Both councils are already grappling with incidents of coastal erosion and inundation with parts of Byron Bay and Ballina suffering coastal erosion and inundation.

With the release last week of a a Climate Council Report , head of research Dr Martin Rice pointing to increasing ocean temperatures and sea level rises of up to 1-2 metres heading towards the year 2100.

The prospect is looming that as ocean temperature rises severe weather events like cyclones, that currently hit in the tropical north, may move further south and bear down on places like Byron Bay and Ballina.

Senior Researcher with the Climate Council Dr Annika Dean said, "the climate models that our researchers are working with indicate that this may be a possibility.”

"Cyclones could move further south to hit South East Queensland and Northern NSW exacerbating coastal erosion and inundation, ” Dr Dean said.

"One of the big worries with the shifting climate patterns is that building codes (on the North Coast of NSW) may not be suitable to meet those cyclonic conditions.”

Already between 1928 and 2006 there has been Fourteen Cyclone Events affecting Byron Bay and as recently as February 2019 Cyclone Oma took a big piece out of Clarkes Beach.

Mapping developed by Coastal Risk Australia also provides graphic visual representations of likely coastal inundation for Byron Bay and Ballina.

According to the mapping, by 2100 the effect of rising sea levels on Byron Bay would see low lying areas around Belongil Creek inundated including the Elements Resort site.

The Belongil Beach spit around Childe Street would remain along with the multi-million dollar houses perched there.

But with Ewingsdale Road cut between Kendall Street and the Belongil Creek Bridge the only access may be by boat.

Belongil Beach has already faced off against the ocean and come off second best.

Until the the late 1970's a street known as the The Esplanade ran parallel to Child Street until it was lost to coastal erosion.

There was even once a village called Sheltering Palms, just to the north of Brunswick Heads, which was abandoned because of severe erosion during the 1960s and 70s.

The protection of property at Belongil Beach has always been controversial with several Long Running Battles taking place between Council and property owners over the construction of and maintenance of rock walls in front of their multi-million dollar houses.

The Coastal Risk Australia maps also indicate that the proposed Byron Bay bypass currently under construction would be in trouble, particularly the section that runs behind the Glen Villa resort from Browning Street through to the end of Butler street as it currently exists.

Any development at West Byron would also face challenges, however developers there have foreshadowed building the land up with up to 2 metres of fill.

In Ballina the outlook by 2100 is even more dire with virtually all the CBD under water leaving only East Ballina high and dry.

The town which sits at the mouth of the Richmond River already gets a taste of High Water Levels with parts of the town ankle deep in water each time there is a king tide.

Dr Dean said Australian governments at all levels are fragmented and not up to the task of coastal protection.

"Some coastal local governments would struggle with coastal protection, its problematic and needs more coordination at a state and national level,” she said.

"Byron has a policy of planned retreat for some vulnerable locations which could be applied in other coastal areas.”