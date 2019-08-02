North Coast company launches 'ground-breaking' new Omega oil

Byron Bay company Free Spirit owners David and Melanie Dane are excited to launch a plant-based alternative to fish oil on the North Coast.

Byron Bay company Free Spirit owners David and Melanie Dane are excited to launch a plant-based alternative to fish oil on the North Coast. contributed

A BYRON Bay company is 'the first in Australia' to launch a plant-based Fish Oil alternative which promises to benefit vegans and vegetarians alike.

Free Spirit co-owner David Dane said, like Fish oil, the health benefits of the new 'Megaomega Algae Oil Omega 3' were vast.

"The main health benefits are for heart, brain and in particular, eye health," he said.

"Every cell and every function of the body depends on Omega 3 and we are all deficient of Omega 3 - our modern-day diet doesn't really provide us with the quantities we require.

"Algae Oil is a dynamic new nutrition, clean and pure and necessary for a healthy body.

"It's great for vegans, because vegans and vegetarians need to take supplements with that sort of diet- they are compromising their health without a product like this."

Mr Dane explained Fish are Omega-3 rich because they consume marine algae and marine algae is the richest source of the Omega 3's our bodies require.

"It originates from an oil that's extracted from a wild strain of micro-marine algae containing 50 percent by weight of Omega 3 DHA (docosahexaenoic acid)and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid),"Mr Dane said.

"DHA is the master Omega.

"With the sad fact of ocean pollution, pesticides and heavy metals, many people are now favouring plant sourced Omegas... fish oil has been getting a bad rap and the more research you do the worse it gets. MegaOmega provides a pure, safe, high potency Omega-3, suitable for just about everyone."

Mr Dane said for the last forty years, he and his wife Melanie have dedicated themselves to developing products that utilise the healing properties of plants, driven by their passion to create a range of certified organic oils that deliver the very best of nature's goodness, whilst simultaneously incorporating the latest in research.

"We are the first in Australia to supply oil made from this micro marine algae as an alternative to fish oil," he said.

"Megaomega is definitely ground-breaking and is becoming very popular in the US and UK... we hope to help a lot of people in Australia with this product."

MegaOmega Algae Oil Omega-3 is available either online or at good health and organic food stores.

Visit www.freespiritgroup.com.au.