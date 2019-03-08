North Coast Children's Home victims will access redress

VICTIMS of child sexual abuse at Lismore's North Coast Children's Home will be able to benefit from the National Redress Scheme by submitting claims through the Anglican Diocese of Grafton.

The Anglican Diocese of Grafton today confirmed it had been accepted as part of the National Redress Scheme.

A spokesperson confirmed Diocesan involvement in the scheme relates to a historical association with the North Coast Children's Home, Lismore, a defunct organisation of the Diocese.

"The Diocese of Grafton has been accepted as a participant in the National Redress Scheme and claimants will have the opportunity to make claims for abuse in the North Coast Children's Home through either scheme," he said.

"The National Redress Scheme has been advised that Anglican Diocese of Grafton will be the institution responsible for claims against the North Coast Children's Home."

The North Coast Children's Home. Circa 1970. Photo The Northern Star Archives The Northern Star Archives

The scheme, established by the Federal Government, provides redress to people who have experienced institutional child sexual abuse.

The offer of redress may include access to counselling, redress payment and a direct personal response.

The venue was established in Lismore as a 'district home' for orphan and neglected children in 1920, by the Vicar of St Andrew's and the Church of England.

It ran in rental houses and private homes until 1936, when the committee bought an old police station, next to St Andrews' Anglican Church Lismore.

The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse published a report about the Anglican Diocese of Grafton's response to child sexual abuse at the North Coast Children's Home between 1920 and 2000.

The report explained that all seven former child residents who gave evidence reported being physically abused, or witnessing others being abused by staff.

"The perpetrators used their fists or implements such as:

a pony whip or riding crop made of steel and covered in leather

a strap or an electrical cord

a cane or tree branch

the leather belt and buckle from a member of clergy's cassock," the report details," the report states.

Historic: Lismore The North Coast Children's Home. 1965 Photo The Northern Star Archives The Northern Star Archives

One of the findings of the Royal Commission in its report was that the Diocese of Grafton received further individual claims from former residents of the North Coast Children's Home, "but it did not deal with them in accordance with the Pastoral Care and Assistance Scheme or the settlement of the group claim."

The spokesperson said the Diocese has been handling claims against the home for more than 15 years.

"Most of the claimants from the former home have been participants of the Diocese's Pastoral Care and Assistance Scheme which remains open for further claimants," he said.

"During those 15 years the Diocese has paid out more than $2 million dollars to claimants.

"Case Study 3 of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse was critical of the way the Diocese has handled those claims.

"In response the Diocese has adopted all of the recommendations made by the Royal Commission in that case study.

"While we expect most claims to be lodged via the National Redress Scheme, as recommended by the Royal Commission, claims may also be made to the Diocesan Director of Professional Standards.

"The Director ensures that all claims are handled sensitively and confidentially.

"A contact telephone number for the Director is available from the diocese: 02 6642 4122."