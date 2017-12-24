North Coast beach overrun by rotting seaweed

LOCALS are fed up with the stench and unsightly beach front south of Lennox Head, as a huge mound of seaweed continues to overrun the shore.

Lennox Head resident Michael Tancred said the seaweed had been sitting there for more than a week now and was beginning to rot.

"It is rotting, it is smelly and it should be cleaned up,” he said.

"It is really unpleasant, the fact that it is so long and covering such a wide area of the beach that it is just so unsightly.

"I'd be happy to go down there with my green bin and pick up seaweed, but I would need another 100 to 200 residents to do the same because it is just a mountain of seaweed.”

Mr Tancred said at low-tide he estimated the seaweed was probably 100m long, 20m wide and half a metre deep.

"The weed is stuck there, it's just going to sit there unless the council comes and cleans it up,” he said.

"I know it is getting close to Christmas but really you can't leave it for the whole of Christmas and New Year, that would be wrong.”

He is calling on Ballina Shire Council to clean up the mess like other councils do along the coast line of NSW.

"Most beaches around NSW have council clean ups, I'm not sure why Ballina Council doesn't,” Mr Tancred said.

"Other beaches in Sydney have machines that come and pick up the weed, but I don't know if Ballina Council has such a thing, they don't look like they are keen to come and pick it up.”

The council's group manager of civil services, John Truman, said council does not have the jurisdiction to clean up the seaweed on the Lennox beach.

"We're not able to remove it, because it is in the Marine Park and because of the ecological issue there,” Mr Truman said.

"I am advised that it is naturally occurring process and part of the ecosystem within the Marine Park.”

According to council records, similar conditions have occurred before on the Ballina Shire beach.

"We have had some experience with this before, it seems to come in seasonally around this time of year,” Mr Truman said.

"Our records show we do get it and it does go away in a fairly short time frame.”

"It doesn't look like we're able to respond any differently other than to wait for those natural processes to be completed.”