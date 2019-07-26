Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A North Bundaberg house has been destroyed by fire.
A North Bundaberg house has been destroyed by fire. Tania Peno
News

Bundaberg home engulfed by flames

Carolyn Booth
Crystal Jones
by and
26th Jul 2019 10:56 PM | Updated: 27th Jul 2019 6:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTH Bundaberg house has been destroyed by fire after flames tore through the Mt Perry Rd property on Friday night.

Fire crews were still on scene dousing the flames late last night, with the fire reported to emergency services about 8.40pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed no one was believed to be inside when the fire was reported to emergency services and no one is understood to be injured.

Ambulance, fire crews and police as well as Ergon Energy remained on scene at the corner of Mt Perry Rd and One Mile Rd.

Police will treat the blaze as suspicious until proven otherwise.

fire north bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    25-year battle to fix this 'dangerous' Lismore road

    premium_icon 25-year battle to fix this 'dangerous' Lismore road

    Council News "WHERE children are concerned, there is no excuse to play Russian roulette with their lives”.

    VOTE NOW: Who is the cheekiest baby on the Northern Rivers?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the cheekiest baby on the Northern Rivers?

    Parenting Hundreds of proud parents nominated their bub for cutest baby

    From food truck to restaurateur

    premium_icon From food truck to restaurateur

    Business Experienced chef excited to bring the taste of Italy to Mullumbimby.

    Trans woman happy to be part of Masters Games

    premium_icon Trans woman happy to be part of Masters Games

    Sport Organisers "wholeheartedly welcome Roxy'