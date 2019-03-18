81-year-old publishes first novel

81-year-old Brenda Simcox-Hunt has written and published her first novel. PICTURE: Elyse Heyn.

BRENDA Simcox-Hunt has written and published her first novel at 81 years of age and has plans to publish more.

Atlantis Fifteen is a futuristic novel which follows the story of a 27-year-old woman who falls down a hole while on her morning jog and finds out she is a descendant of the people of Atlantis, tasked to make the world a better place.

Mrs Simcox-Hunt, of Taigum, writes as a hobby and said the self-published novel came to her on a whim after years of writing shorter pieces.

"I've been writing for about 40-odd years," she said.

"I started off with poems and short stories, and I did start another novel which I haven't quite finished yet but then this one poked its head out and decided it wanted to come.

"I've got a vivid imagination so it's good to put it all on paper.

"It was silly really, I was walking through the Woolworths carpark and there were cracks in the bitumen and I thought if those cracks were bigger, someone could fall through there, and that's how it started."

Mrs Simcox-Hunt said finishing the novel was a great challenge which she didn't expect to achieve, and her son had been a great help.

"It was quite challenging. Sometimes I felt like giving up, I thought how can I get out of this but every time I spoke to my son he would offer a solution," she said.

"The technical side of the story was very challenging so he helped me a lot with that.

"I had hopes I would finish a novel, and even just six months ago I was thinking it was too hard, but you just have to keep trying, you're never too old."

The writer said she was far from finished with her writing career and there would be more to come.

"I love my characters, and I've got some good short stories I can combine into a book," she said.

"When I start writing it just keeps coming, I don't really have to think, my fingers just flow.

"I can sit at the computer and think, what now, and then it comes."

Mrs Simcox-Hunt said anyone thinking about writing a book should just "go for it".