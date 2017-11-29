PHOTOS: Norpa's stunning creation story at Artstate

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

DJURRA is inspired by a Bundjalung creation story from the Northern Rivers and explores contemporary Aboriginal experience in its generations-old context.

Dance, song, storytelling and striking imagery combine to tell a raw and powerful story of family legacy and cultural identity. Djurra is Kirk Page's first full length work and will premiere at Artstate NSW, the inaugural regional arts conference to be held in Lismore.

Wednesday 29 November - Saturday 2 December, 7:30pm

NORPA at Lismore City Hall, $25- $51

Bookings: www.norpa.org.au or 1300 066 772