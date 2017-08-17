29°
NORPA's new associate artists

17th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
BRIGHT MINDS: NORPA's creative team includes Janis Balodis, Kate McDowell, Mitch King, Jade Dewi, Kirk Page (associate director), Julian Louis (artistic director), Caroline Dunphy, Emma Saunders, Darcy Grant and Valley Lipcer.
BRIGHT MINDS: NORPA's creative team includes Janis Balodis, Kate McDowell, Mitch King, Jade Dewi, Kirk Page (associate director), Julian Louis (artistic director), Caroline Dunphy, Emma Saunders, Darcy Grant and Valley Lipcer.

A TEAM of skilled theatre-makers has joined NORPA as associate artists to deliver a greatly increased creative program.

Local artists Janis Balodis, Jade Dewi, Caroline Dunphy, Darcy Grant, Mitch King, Valley Lipcer, Kate McDowell and Emma Saunders will work alongside artistic director Julian Louis and associate director Kirk Page to create new works for NORPA.

They will also deliver masterclasses, workshops and training programs, host artist residencies, launch a program for children, families and school students, as well as develop their own works and strengthen creative connections into the Northern Rivers community.

The company also welcomes producer Jo Porter who will be working across multiple projects for NORPA including Djurra, directed by Kirk Page premiering in November at Artstate NSW, and a new work in development led by Julian Louis, slated for presentation in 2018.

Julian Louis said this is an exciting time for NORPA.

"We are forging an adventurous, artist-led company within a creative cultural hub in regional Australia,” he said.

"All the artists joining us are accomplished makers in their own right and represent the cutting edge of Australian talent across a multitude of forms - dance, acrobatics, acting, writing, music, production.

"Each artist brings their own ideas, passion and expertise. They connect us with a myriad of communities and inform NORPA's aesthetic and creative process.

"Together we will create bold, new devised works and a far reaching artistic program that is physical, visceral, ambitious, inclusive and occupies a unique place in the national theatre landscape.”

For more information, visit http://norpa.org.au/ about-norpa/our-team.

